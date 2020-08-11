IIM Sambalpur Conducts Virtual Induction Programme For Fresh Batches

After concluding its online admission process, IIM Sambalpur, one of the most promising management institutions among the new generation IIMs of the country, welcomed their MBA Class 2020-22 and PhD Class 2020 through a virtual inauguration programme.

The session was graced by guests that included Chief Guest Guru Prasad Mohapatra, IAS, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Guest of Honour and keynote speaker, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber, India and South Asia.

The inaugural programme also witnessed a welcome address by Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur.

The MBA Program was introduced by Prof Atri Sengupta, Chairman, PGP and the PhD program of the institute was introduced by Prof Balamurugan Annamalai, Chairman, PhD Program.

The 6th MBA batch with its full strength of 168 students is a vibrant combination of gender and academic diversity, said a statement from the institute.

“Inclusivity is one of the core values of IIM Sambalpur and I am glad to say that we have the most diverse class profile this year, in terms of gender with 40% female candidates, socio-economic class and diverse academic background with rich industry experience, representing more than 17 states/UT’s of the country,” said Prof Jaiswal while speaking on the occasion.

He also said the institute has increased the total intake from a 100 to 165 this year.

“Among the students who have taken admission this year, 72% are from Engineering background while rest 28% from other subjects and 60% come with prior work experience in the industry. I am confident that we will be able to produce Responsible Leaders with an Entrepreneurial blend of mind from these Students,” said Prof Jaiswal.