IIM Sambalpur Announces Admissions To PhD Programmes

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Sambalpur) in Odisha has announced admissions to its PhD programmes for academic year 2021-22 on its official website iimsambalpur.ac.in. PhD programmes are available in management (MBA) and economic related programmes. The admissions to the PhD programmes will be done on the basis of Common Admission Test (CAT) scores. It will be a four-years full-time residential programme including a maximum of two years of course work.

IIM Sambalpur PhD programmes

IIM Sambalpur offers PhD programmes in seven different subjects including - Organisational Behavior and Human Resource Management, Finance & Accounting Management, Production and Operation Management, Economics, Policy and Strategic Management, Information System Management and Marketing Management.

Selection criteria for IIM Sambalpur PhD

The students for the PhD programmes will be selected on the basis of CAT scores. The scores obtained in CAT 2020, CAT 2019 or CAT 2018 will be considered eligible for admission into PHD. Apart from this those who have qualified GRE/GATE/GMAT/JRF (UGC/CSIR) in 2020 or 2019 will also be considered for admissions.

The Standard Test Score will not be required if a candidate is an alumnae of postgraduate programme (PGP) in MBA offered by IIMs or equivalent institutions. Though, students of part-time courses will not be considered.

The candidates will have to appear for a round of personal interview (PI) and submit their academic qualifications, documents related to work experience, reference letter and projects proving their research aptitude.

Fellowship Stipend

IIM Sambalpur will be providing a comprehensive stipend covering tuition, computer, library, medical insurance, placement, and alumni fees.In addition, a monthly subsistence allowance of Rs.35,000/- (Slab A) for first and second years, and Rs. 40,000/- (Slab B) after submitting the TAC approved thesis proposal will be provided till 4 years. A maximum of two six-month extensions may be provided subject to the recommendation of the competent authority.

The Institute will also provide bachelor accomodation and limited married accommodation to the students. It has declared the Phd programme policy on its website.

IIM Sambalpur has been operating from a makeshift campus from past five years until recently when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation for its new, permanent campus.