IIM Sambalpur Achieves 100 Per Cent Placement For Sixth Batch MBA Students

IIM Sambalpur Placement: IIM Sambalpur on Wednesday said it achieved 100 per cent placement for students of the sixth batch of its flagship MBA programme with a multi-fold increase in the number of recruiters across sectors, despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 26, 2021 10:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

IIM Sambalpur achieves 100 per cent placement for MBA students (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Sambalpur:

IIM Sambalpur on Wednesday said it achieved 100 per cent placement for students of the sixth batch of its flagship MBA programme with a multi-fold increase in the number of recruiters across sectors, despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation. More than 110 companies participated in the on-campus summer internship placement process for 157 students, according to a statement issued by the institute.

"IIM Sambalpur is proud to announce the successful completion of 100 per cent summer placements for the sixth batch (2020-22) of its flagship MBA programme," it said.

This year also saw a sharp increase in the number of companies in the automobile, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical sectors, which visited the campus, it said.

"IIM Sambalpur has yet again bettered its previous records and will continuously strive to exceed expectations of all its stakeholders," institute director Mahadeo Jaiswal said.

"Despite the current market dynamics, our students have secured offers from various companies with their hard work and dedication," Mr Jaiswal added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

