IIM Rohtak Witnesses 15.6% Rise In Average Salary; Amazon, Deloitte Prominent Recruiters

IIM Rohtak witnessed an increase in average salary for outgoing PGP batch

IIM Rohtak witnessed an increase of 15.6% in average salary during placement for the PGP batch of 2018-20. The average salary offered to IIM Rohtak outgoing batch has increased to 13.7 LPA this year.

The institute said that this was the largest batch among 2nd and 3rd generation IIMs.

IIM Rohtak proudly presents the Placement Report for the PGP Batch 2018-20. The Major highlight of this year is the stellar 15.6% rise in average salary which stands at 13.7 lakh. The Institute takes pride in placing one of the largest batch among the 2nd and 3rd generation IIMs. pic.twitter.com/ZnUYt477oD — IIM Rohtak (@IIM_Rohtak) May 27, 2020

The batch size for IIM Rohtak was 236 out of which 32% students were from non-engineer background. 58% were students with work experience, with average 26 months' work experience.

Total 86 recruiters participated in campus placements at IIM Rohtak this year out of which 40 were new recruiters. The highest CTC offered to an IIM Rohtak graduate was 24 LPA and the median salary this year was 13 LPA.

Average salary offered to top 10% students was 23.2 LPA, for top 25% it was 19.2 LPA and for top 50% it was 16.8 LPA.

Industry-wise, maximum offers (32%) was made in the IT/ITES industry, followed by BFSi at 18%, Consulting at 16% and manufacturing at 14%.

28.7% students who have been placed this season were offered a Consulting role, 27.7% were offered a role in Sales and Marketing, and 15.8% students were offered a role in General Management. Other roles offered were in Finance, IT and Analytics, and Operations.

Some prominent recruiters this year included Amazon, Amul, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, Byju's, Infosys, Cognizant, HDFC Bank, VIVO, Tata Steel, and Capgemini.