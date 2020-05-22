IIM Rohtak Starts PG Diploma In Sports Management, Last Date To Apply Is June 20

Applicants will be required to undertake an online sports aptitude test and personal interview, for admission to the programme.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 22, 2020 3:20 pm IST

IIM Rohtak Starts PG Diploma In Sports Management
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, or IIM Rohtak, has started registration for Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Sports Management. The last date to apply for the programme is June 20, 2020.

According to the information on IIM Rohtak’s website, application for the programme started on May 6.

The admission test will be conducted in two phases-- online sports aptitude assessment on July 26 and online personal interviews on August 2. Results will be declared on August 10.

IIM Rohtak is the first IIM in the country to start a Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Management. Application forms are available on the official website, for candidates with bachelor’s degrees in any discipline with at least 50% marks.

Candidates with “work experience in relevant field” will have an “added advantage,” according to IIM Rohtak.


IIM Rohtak Admission
