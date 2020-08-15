IIM Rohtak Releases IPM Aptitude Test Result; Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak, has declared the IPM admission results. Students who took the remotely-proctored IPM aptitude tests between July 20 and July 21 can check their results on the official website of IIM Rohtak. To access the IIM Rohtak IPM admission results, candidates have to login at the website with application numbers and dates of birth.

The Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) is conducted for admission to the institute’s five-year integrated programme in management. Candidates shortlisted from the IIM Rohtak IPM aptitude test 2020 can appear for the next stage of admission.

IIM Rohtak IPM Aptitude Test Result: How To Check?

STEP 1: Visit the IIM Rohtak Website

STEP 2: On the designated result link, click IPM AptitudeTest Result

STEP 3: Insert the application number and date of birth

STEP 4: Submit and access IIM Rohtak Results 2020 IPM

The admission committee of IIM Rohtak will prepare the merit list of the candidates for admission to IPM on the basis of a composite score derived from IPM entrance test (60%), written ability test (20%) and past academics (20%).