Image credit: Shutterstock IIM Rohtak placement 2021: All MBA students receive offers (representational photo)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has completed the final placement process for the students of 2019-2021 and 100 per cent of the eligible students have received offers. Over 100 companies participated in the placement process this year, which is a 75 per cent increase compared to the previous year, the institute said.

Over 70 new organizations participated in the placement process for the first time, which include Xiaomi, GamaSec, Diaspark, Phable, Genpact, ZS Associates, and Mindtree.

Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, congratulated the placement committee on achieving 100 per cent placements for the eligible students. He said, “This is testimony of the trust of our recruiters in the dynamic, industrious, and ethical students of the institute. The year 2020-21 was full of uncertainties but our student placement committee worked hard and received strong facilitation from the institute.”

“The efforts of the placement committee resulted in excellent outcomes even in the COVID situation that the world is dealing with. The unwavering support of our loyal recruiters and participation of several new companies in our placement process has helped us culminate our placement activities for this year well in time,” Prof Sharma added.

Consulting, Sales and Marketing, and Finance were the most sought-after domains.

According to the institute this has been observed due to the diversified pool of students, which has over 70 per cent female students and 50 per cent non-engineers.

Over 50% of the batch has been placed in the Analytics and Consulting domain. Some of the top recruiters in the domain include Bain Capability Network, KPMG, Infosys Consulting, Deloitte, OfBusiness, Axtria, Mu Sigma, and Capgemini.

Out of the total offers made, 39 per cent was in the marketing domain. Top recruiters included ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, IndiaMart, AuthBridge, Diaspark, and Blackhawk.

Ten per cent of the students opted for roles in the Finance domain and the top recruiters included Deloitte, NatWest Group, and InteQuant.