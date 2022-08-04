Image credit: Careers360 IIM Rohtak opens application for executive post graduate diploma in sports management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak is currently accepting applications for its two-year Executive Postgraduate Diploma In Sports Management programme. The Executive Postgraduate Diploma In Sports Management programme of IIM Rohtak is designed for experienced management professionals, sports enthusiasts and sports administrators. This programme is an opportunity to pursue an MSc in Sports Management from Ulster University, Indian Institute of Management. The candidates can apply for the course through the official website of IIM Rohtak – iimrohtak.ac.in till August 10.

All those who are interested in the program and possess the requisite qualification need to register online on the official website along with a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or equivalent overall grade point average are eligible to apply. The work experience in a relevant field will be an added advantage, IIM Rohtak in a statement said.

Candidates who are experienced professionals, sports enthusiasts, and sports administrators can apply for the programme. This program is also for industrious participants interested in working in sports, entertainment, and related industries. Graduates of the course will be equipped to understand the legal, regulatory, operational, financial, and branding concepts in the sports industry, nationally and globally.

On successful completion of the two-year programme, IIM Rohtak said, the students will be awarded “Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management”. As per IIM Rohtak, alumni status will be awarded to all the students.