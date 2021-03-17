IIM Rohtak Launches Five-Year Integrated Programme in Law

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM Rohtak launches programme in Law (Representational Image)

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) has launched a five-year integrated programme in Law. Class 12 pass candidates can apply for the course. For admission to the first batch, the application form submission window is open till May 31 at the official website of IIM Rohtak, iimrohtak.ac.in. The five-year integrated programme aims to provide in-depth knowledge of business management with intricate details of law and governance. The new programme will be a non-residential programme at IIM Rohtak extension campus (Gurugram).

“On successful completion of the academic rigor of Five-years, the participant will be awarded Integrated Degree of BBA-LLB,” a statement on the IIM Rohtak website read.

Announcing the programme, the institute in the social media handle said: “IIM Rohtak is pleased to launch the first batch of Integrated Programme in Law (IPL 2021-26) for students after Class 12.”

IIM Rohtak Five-Year Integrated Programme In Law

The programme consists of 15 terms spread over a period of five-years. A year has three terms, each of three months duration. The entire programme consists of courses in Business Management and Legal Education. Students will be undergoing several internships and moot courts exercises during the course of the programme.

The programme, as per IIM Rohtak, will create an opportunity for the students to pursue legal education of global standards through a curriculum and pedagogy that best reflects the study of International law, Arbitration law, Competition law, Corporate governance, and Domestic law. Apart from these, students will also undergo courses from the domain of Business Management, International Affairs, Humanities, Public Policy, and Foreign Languages.

There shall be no lateral entry on the plea of graduation in any subject or exit by way of awarding a degree splitting the integrated programme, at any intermediary stage of the programme.