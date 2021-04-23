IIM Rohtak invites applications for integrated programme in law

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has started the applications for five-year integrated programme in law (IPL) on its website iimrohtak.ac.in. They will have to enter their name, date of birth, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) application number, email id and phone number to register at the online portal.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks in Class 10, Class 12 or equivalent exams and must have a maximum age of 20 years till July 31. Those will complete their Class 12 by the end of July this year will also be eligible for the exam. They will have to submit Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets.

The percentage obtained in Class 10 and Class board exams will be based on the aggregate marks that appear in the mark sheet.

In case the candidates are awarded letter grades or grades points instead of marks, the conversion of grades to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure certified by the board or competent authority explaining the method of conversion from where they have obtained the certificate.

IIM Rohtak has explained the intergrated law programme as, "interdisciplinary program aims to provide in-depth knowledge of business management with intricate details of law and governance".

It said that, "On successful completion of the academic rigor of five-years, the participant will be awarded Integrated Degree of BBA-LLB. There shall be no lateral entry on the plea of graduation in any subject or exit by way of awarding a degree splitting the integrated programme, at any intermediary stage of the programme".