IIM Rohtak Invites Applications For Executive PG Diploma Programme In Management (ePGPx)

The last date to apply for IIM Rohtak's ePGPx programme is May 24

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has invited applications for its one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (ePGPx) from working professionals. The last date to apply for the programme is May 24. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree or postgraduate degree in any discipline, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and five years of managerial, entrepreneurial or professional experience, the institute said.

Applicants are also required to have valid entrance exam scores – Common Admission Test (CAT), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) – obtained in the last five years. Serving Group A government officers are exempted from fulfilling this criterion.

Students without a valid score of these entrance examinations can appear for the IIM Rohtak Entrance Test, which will be held on June 5. This will be an online, remote-proctored test.

Selection of candidates, after qualifying the entrance examination, or meeting other eligibility requirements, will be based on their performance in the personal interview round, which will be conducted online, the institute said.

The application fee is Rs 2,000. Students who want to take the online entrance exam will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 1,000. The total fee of the programme is Rs 7,15, 524, which is to be paid in three installments.

“On successful completion of the academic requirement of the 1-year ePGPx program, the students will be awarded 'One Year Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management'...IIM Rohtak alumni status will be awarded to all ePGPx graduates,” the institute said.

Application forms are available on the website: iimrohtak.ac.in.