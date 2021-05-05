Image credit: Shutterstock IPM aptitude test on June 19, check exam pattern, marking scheme

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) will conduct the Integrated Programme In Management (IPM) aptitude test on June 19. The aptitude test will examine the aptitude, logical reasoning, and proficiency in English of the applicant. The IPM aptitude test scheduled to be held as a computer-based test will comprise three sections -- Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability.

As per the IPM Aptitude Test exam pattern, all the questions will be multiple choice objective type. Each question will carry four marks and for each negative answers marked, one mark will be deducted.

On the basis of the scores obtained in IPM aptitude test, students will be shortlisted for an interview round. The announcement of call for online Personal Interviews (PI) will be done in the third week of July 2021, a statement on the IIM Rohtak website read.

The candidates during their personal interviews will be judged on the basis of their academics, general awareness, and communication skills. The IPM personal interview is tentatively scheduled to be held in the fourth week of July.

The merit list for admission to the integrated management programme in IIM Rohtak will be based on weightage of IPM aptitude test, personal interview and past academic performance in Class 10 and Class 12. While the IPM aptitude test score will comprise of 45 per cent weightage, the scores obtained in personal interview will carry 15 per cent weightage and past academics 40 per cent.

Applicants seeking admission to integrated management programmes can apply online till May 11.

Steps to fill IPMAT application form 2021

Step 1- Visit the official website of IIM Rohatk - iimrohtak.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the registration link to create login credentials

Step 3- Login with created credentials and fill the application form of IPMAT 2021

Step 4- Upload the requisite documents

Step 5- Pay the application fee for IPMAT 2021

Step 6- Submit the IPMAT application form and take a printout of it for future reference