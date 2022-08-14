  • Home
IIM Rohtak Extends Application Deadline For Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management

After the successful application process, the candidates will have to appear in the Sports Aptitude Assessment Test and personal interviews which will be conducted on August 21.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 14, 2022 6:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has extended the application deadline for the Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management programme till August 17. The candidates can register for the programme through the official website – iimrohtak.ac.in by paying a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000. Earlier, the deadline to apply for the IIM Rohtak Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management programme was August 10.

The IIM Rohtak Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management programme is for experienced management professionals, sports enthusiasts, and sports administrators. To be eligible for the course, candidates need to have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent or equivalent grade point average. The work experience in a relevant field will be an added advantage to apply for the programme.

After the successful application process, the candidates will have to appear in the Sports Aptitude Assessment Test and personal interviews which will be conducted on August 21. The final results will be declared on August 26. IIM Rohtak will conduct the induction session for the students of the Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management course on September 19.

IIM Rohtak Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website- iimrohtak.ac.in

  • Go to programmes and then click on the “ Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management” course.

  • From the new page that appears click on the admission link.

  • Register by using the required credentials.

  • Then log in and fill in the application form.

  • Pay the non-refundable application fee of Rs 1000 and click on the submit button.

  • Download the application form and take printouts for future reference.

