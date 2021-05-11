IIM Rohtak To Close Application For Integrated Programme In Management (IPM) Aptitude Test Today

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak will close the Integrated Programme In Management (IPM) Aptitude Test application window today, May 11.

May 11, 2021

IIM Rohtak IPMAT application window will close today
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak will close the Integrated Programme In Management (IPM) Aptitude Test application window today, May 11. Candidates willing to appear for IPM Aptitude Test on June 19 can apply online at iimrohtak.ac.in. IPM Aptitiude Test is for applicants seeking admission to management programmes at IIM Rohtak.

On the basis of the scores obtained in IPM aptitude test, students will be shortlisted for an interview round. The announcement of call for online Personal Interviews (PI) will be done in the third week of July 2021, a statement on the IIM Rohtak website read.

Steps to fill IPMAT application form 2021

Step 1- Visit the official website of IIM Rohtak - iimrohtak.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the registration link to create login credentials

Step 3- Login with created credentials and fill the application form of IPMAT 2021

Step 4- Upload the requisite documents

Step 5- Pay the application fee for IPMAT 2021

Step 6- Submit the IPMAT application form and take a printout of it for future reference

The IPM aptitude test scheduled to be held as a computer-based test will comprise three sections -- Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability. The aptitude test will examine the aptitude, logical reasoning, and proficiency in English of the applicant. As per the IPM Aptitude Test exam pattern, all the questions will be multiple choice objective type. Each question will carry four marks and for each negative answers marked, one mark will be deducted.

