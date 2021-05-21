IIM Rohtak begins application for PG Diploma in Sports Management

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has invited applications for the fourth batch of its two-year Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management programme. Students with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply up to July 19. Work experience in relevant fields will be an added advantage and the selection process will include sports assessment aptitude test and personal interview, the institute said.

The programme offers an interdisciplinary curriculum for professional development, networking, and skills in areas such as sports finance, sports law, sports marketing and merchandising, and special events, IIM Rohtak said.

After completing IIM Rohtak’s EPGDSM programme, participants will also have an opportunity to pursue MSc in Sports Management from Ulster University, UK, it said.

“Sport Management program at IIM Rohtak is expected to produce professionals who have the competence in various domains such as sport marketing, sports law, financials of sports, event management, sports infrastructure management, sponsorship, sports organizations, among others” said Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak.

“We have also collaborated with eminent faculty specialised in sports management domain from international universities like University of San Francisco, Ulster University (UK), Leeds Becket University (UK), Zurich University (Switzerland), University do Porto (Portugal), British Columbia Institute (Canada), University of New Haven (US), and University of Helsinki (Finland). Distinguished stalwarts from sports industry like Ayaz Memon, Neeraj Kumar, Jeev Milkha Singh, Rishi Narain, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi among others are also providing their expert guidance and are academic advisors to the programme”, he added.

Apply here