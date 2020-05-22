IIM Ranchi And Entrepreneurship Development Institute Of India To Provide Skill Development Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM Ranchi And EDII To Set Up Incubation Centre To Provide Skill Development Courses

The Indian Institute of Management Ranchi, or IIM Ranchi, has tied up with Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, to start an incubation centre to provide certificate courses on entrepreneurship development and skill enhancement.

A statement issued by IIM Ranchi said: “The institutes will extend training and counselling in entrepreneurship and management to the students, alongside orientation to the faculty members so that the results and outcomes become sustainable.”

As per the statement, the centre will aim to create a “pipeline and stage varying idea baskets” by partnering with stakeholders. The centre will provide necessary “impetus and intellectual basis for the initiative” through its experience and expertise in the areas of management, innovation, strategy and entrepreneurship.

The statement added: “ In all, efforts will be directed towards creating a conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem through setting up of incubation centre at Ranchi and offering several programmes for students and faculty of the two institutes.”

“In addition, under student exchange and faculty development programmes, efforts will be made to build and strengthen an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jharkhand and other neighbouring states. The collaboration will foster knowledge sharing, teaching, research and institutional support for both the Institutes”, the statement further added.

Praveen Shankar Pandya, Chairman, IIM Ranchi, in the statement said: “Considering the contribution of entrepreneurship in the growth of the economy, it is important to institutionalise efforts towards broadcasting this discipline. I am glad that the two institutions have joined hands..entrepreneurship needs to be encouraged across sections and sectors, which I guess will ensue from here with coordinated efforts by both the institutions.”

Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII said in the statement: “The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how businesses need to pre-empt and be prepared for crises beyond just the market upheavals and financial emergencies. Businesses need to understand and be prepared for events that are not entirely in their control. This collaboration will spur creative entrepreneurship and better prepare our youths in entrepreneurship and management so that they are able to effectively sail through any disruptions.”