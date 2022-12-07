IIM Raipur To Launch Executive Certificate Programme For Chief Supply Chain, Operations Officers

IIM Raipur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has partnered with Imarticus Learning to launch its Executive Certificate Programme for Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officers. The programme is introduced for emerging leaders in the sector and executives with high potential, shouldering major responsibilities in the firm. Spanning across a duration of 10 months, and open to all learners who have completed their graduation, this course is one of a kind in the field.

The programme is designed to help aspiring professionals in the field of supply chain and operations to upskill and gain better employment and promotion opportunities. For those established in the segment, this will help them acquire leadership skills in the area of strategy, operations, and technology. It would include 150+ hours of live sessions from experts from IIM Raipur, and a three-day immersive session on campus, along with the institute’s certification and executive alumni status.

The programme, curated by industry stalwarts and experienced professors, helps professionals develop a deeper intellectual understanding of the management issues in the supply chain and operations segment while encouraging them to interact with Chief Experience Officers (CXOs) in and outside the organization. The SCM Globe simulations help them gain real-life experience working in the field, and the three masterclass sessions enable learners to acquire a strong theoretical base. Additionally, the course will facilitate network building and collaborative learning, through interaction with experts in the field.

Mr Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said, “This programme, launched in collaboration with IIM Raipur, helps aspiring professionals as well as those established in the field of supply chain and operations upskill and secure employment and growth in the field. The fact that stalwarts from IIM Raipur are joining this as instructors further adds to the appeal of the course. We are looking forward to receiving the hoped-for support from the community.”

“This course is extremely beneficial for those in the field of supply chain and operations. It integrates theoretical knowledge with practical exposure and aims to create a workforce ready to compete in the Global market. We are excited about this collaboration with Imarticus Learning and aim to take forward the objectives of the course and help craft a cohort of skilled professionals,” Professor Anubha Dadhich, Chairperson Executive Learning and Development Office IIM Raipur.