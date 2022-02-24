IIM Raipur Inks Pact With NSE Academy For Collaboration As Knowledge Partner

  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 8:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday said it has joined hands with Indian Institute of Management, Raipur to collaborate in the area of joint certification programmes in finance and financial technologies.

Under this collaboration, both the institutions will offer market defining, several long term and short terms programmes for working professionals and organisations willing to build leadership capabilities in the area of finance and financial technologies.

These programmes will offer an overall development to the participants and groom them to face the global challenges. These programmes will be offered in both online and hybrid mode and certified by both the institutions.

"NSE has always been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian BFSI sector. Our collaboration with a premium institution like the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur will build a solid foundation for professionals aspiring to build careers and upskill themselves in areas of financial services and related technologies," Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of NSE, said.

Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer of NSE Academy, said the collaboration with IIM Raipur will add to NSE Academy's integral role in developing competitive skillsets for finance professionals along with regular upskilling required for the talent pool to be future ready.

IIM Raipur Director Bharat Bhasker said the collaboration will lead to human resource development in the country by providing better trained financial managers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur
