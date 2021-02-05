IIM To Open Skill Centre At Sambalpur University

IIM Sambalpur will sign an agreement with the Sambalpur University to open a new skill centre inside the latter’s campus. Sambalpur University Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal informed about the skill centre during a meeting.

Prof Sanjiv Mittal said that the new centre will help build capacity besides developing skills of youths of the region and various industries will be approached to fund the centre. Principals of affiliated colleges also participated in the meeting. They have been urged to find workers and artisans of their respective areas for the new skill centre.

He further informed that the examination procedure of the university would be fully automated within the next one year. The colleges have been asked to upgrade their facilities to facilitate the automation process. He placed emphasis on the deadlines and said that the facilities will have to be provided before the beginning of the skill centre and informed about surprise visits to keep a check on the development of infrastructure in each institute.

IIM Sambalpur had earlier announced admissions for PhD programme. PhD programmes are available in management (MBA) and economic related programmes. The admissions to the PhD courses will be done on the basis of Common Admission Test (CAT) scores.

IIM Sambalpur has been operating from a makeshift campus from past five years until recently when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation for its new, permanent campus.