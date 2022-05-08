IIM Nagpur Will Promote Among Students Mindset Of Becoming Job-Creators: President While Inaugurating Campus

Image credit: Twitter President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur today

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday at 10 am. The President of India visited Maharashtra and graced the event of IIM Nagpur with his presence. Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur today he expressed confidence that the eco-system at IIM, Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

Talking about the innovation in IIM Nagpur permanent campus, he said “Besides an outlay of more than Rs 500 crores, about 132 acres of land allotted for the construction of this permanent campus.”

The President of India further added, “I am sure that this institute with a permanent campus will not only be an academic training ground but it will be a life moulding experience for the students.” Taking to the official Twitter handle, IIM Nagpur shared a picture of President Ram Nath Kovind along with the honourable chief guests of the event. Besides sharing the picture, the institution wrote, “Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur, New Campus at MIHAN is officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Ministers, State Ministers and dignitaries. @rashtrapatibhvn #NewCampus #IIMNagpur”

Taking about the entrepreneurship excellence of IIM Nagpur, Mr Kovind said, “I am happy to know IIM Nagpur which is the centre of entrepreneurship, has established IIM Nagpur foundation of entrepreneurship development (INFED). What is the matter of a men’s pride is that INFED has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from women startup programme and six of them have been launched their enterprises.” He also added, “I strongly believe that our daughters whenever provided an adequate platform always shine to the optimum.”

He also congratulated IIM Nagpur for taking the initiative to establish satellite campuses in Pune, Hyderabad and Singapore.