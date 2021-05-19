IIM Nagpur Partners With Jaro Education To Upskill Working Professionals On Techno-Functional Skills

IIM Nagpur has partnered with Jaro Education to upskill working professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has collaborated with Jaro Education to jointly introduce four techno-functional blended postgraduates (PG) certificate programmes. The new PG programmes aim to empower working professionals with the knowledge focussed on both technical and functional expertise.

The first batch of IIM Nagpur programmes is expected to commence in the month of July 2021. On course completion, the professionals will receive a PG certificate and alumni status from IIM Nagpur.

These programmes with a duration of 9 - 12 months comprise 16 modules under the guidance of IIM Nagpur’s faculty.

These programmes also include regular mentoring sessions from industry experts.

Details of new PG programmes introduced by IIM Nagpur and Jaro: Business Management for IT Professionals (BMIT): The programme curriculum includes various concepts, techniques and tools required for managing systems and enables professionals to leverage the potential of analytics solutions in business management. The course is developed for executives in the IT industry who aspire to take on managerial roles in the organization.

Talking about the PG programmes and its role in career transformation, Ms Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, “After understanding and analysing the current career trends and demand, we have collaborated with one of the leading management institutes in India - IIM Nagpur to provide the most comprehensive and competitive executive programmes to fast-track the career growth of the working professionals. We hope that our specialised programmes with cutting-edge curriculum will benefit the professionals.”

Sharing details about the collaboration and offerings, Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) said, “We are very glad to be associated with Jaro Education in curating blended-online Post Graduate Certificate Programmes in various specializations in Management including General Management, Data Science, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing Analytics, Financial Technologies and few more to help upskill the talent in accordance with the industry standards and requirements. All these programmes are designed and delivered by eminent faculty from IIM Nagpur along with industry experts to give practical connect to the learning.

"We are very confident that these programmes will equip professionals for sought-after roles including General Managers, Data Scientists/Analysts, Marketing Consultants, Product Manager and many more," Dr Metri added.