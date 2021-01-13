IIM Nagpur Joins CFA Affiliation Institute University Programme

Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has become the youngest IIM to get affiliated with Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute University Affiliation Program. This programme will allow the postgraduate management students, research students and others to avail scholarships for pursuing a course under this partnership. IIM Nagpur will be allowed to work along with CFA Institute to combine theoretical and practical knowledge for the students. They will get scholarships to pursue courses under CFA.

As per the CFA University Affiliation Program, IIM Nagpur will have to embed at least 70 percent of CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge (CBOK) in their two-year MBA course. A CFA exam will be conducted at the end of the course which will have to be qualified by the students to gain CFA certification.

Director of IIM Nagpur, Bhimaraya Metri stated the merits of the new programme as he said, “The partnership opens up a number of opportunities for students to engage with global experts and become future-ready”.

The CFA project focuses on expanding the scope of investment management in India by imparting training in this field and providing international exposure to the MBA students.

Explaining more about the curriculum and other academic opportunities offered to students of IIM Nagpur under the programme, Mr Vidhu Shekhar, head of India office, CFA said, “By becoming a part of this program, they have exhibited commitment to building a talent pool of competent young professionals who would lead the improvements in the practice of investment management in India”.

Earlier on January 6, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) also joined the CFA programme