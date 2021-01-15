IIM MBA Fees 2021: Check Revised IIM Fee Structure

  • Home
There has been a sharp rise in IIM MBA fees from the last few years. Check all the details about the MBA fee structure for top IIMs such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and more.

IIM MBA fees usually range between Rs. 11 lakhs to Rs. 28 lakhs for full-time MBA or PGDM programmes. Each IIM releases their fee structure in admission policy before the commencement of the programme and specifically mentions what are the expenses they cover in their IIM MBA fee structure.

IIM Ahmedabad fee for PGP programme for the academic session 2021-23 is Rs. 28 lakhs followed by IIM Calcutta with MBA fee being Rs. 27 lakhs. IIM Bangalore MBA fee is Rs. 23 lakhs this year. On the other hand, the MBA fees for new IIMs like IIM Trichy is Rs. 11, 80,000. This discrepancy is observed due to the fact that old IIMs are not funded by the government while the new IIMs are financially supported by the government for maintenance and other expenses.

IIM Fee Structure: Key Components For MBA

There are a number of key components that constitute the total MBA fees in IIMs. Because of the sumptuous fee structure, students are asked to pay the fee semester wise. There are a number of expenses covered in IIM fee structure which include academic fees, residential charges and other expenses for services and utilities. The key components are as follows:

  • Tuition fee

  • Course material

  • Library

  • Internet facility

  • Laptop and computer

  • Study Tours

  • International Immersion (If applicable)

  • Alumni Charges

  • Hostel charges depending upon single occupancy or double occupancy

  • Mess charges

  • Miscellaneous expenses

IIM Fee Structure 2021

In comparison to the previous year, the MBA fees in IIM has again hiked for 2021 admissions. Most of the IIMs have released their admission policy wherein they have mentioned their detailed fee structure. However, some of the IIMs are yet to disclose their fee for MBA admission.

IIM MBA Fees

IIMs

Programme Fee (Rs.) Approx.

IIM Ahmedabad

Rs 28,00,000

IIM Bangalore

Rs. 23,00,000

IIM Calcutta

Rs. 27,00,000

IIM Lucknow

Rs. 19,25,000

IIM Indore

Rs. 16,00,000

IIM Kozhikode

Rs. 17,50,000

IIM Shillong

Rs.14,60,000

IIM Raipur

Rs. 14,20,400

IIM Ranchi

Rs. 15,30,000

IIM Rohtak

Rs. 15,20,000

IIM Kashipur

Rs. 7,31,500

IIM Trichy

Rs. 14,00,000

IIM Udaipur

Rs. 13,00,000

IIM Amritsar

Rs. 10,50,000

IIM Bodh Gaya

Rs 10,60,000

IIM Nagpur

Rs 13,75,000

IIM Sambalpur

Rs. 13,03,000

IIM Sirmaur

Rs 11,75,000

IIM Visakhapatnam

Rs 10,50,000

IIM Jammu

Rs. 13,80,000

