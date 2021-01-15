IIM MBA Fees 2021: Check Revised IIM Fee Structure

IIM MBA fees usually range between Rs. 11 lakhs to Rs. 28 lakhs for full-time MBA or PGDM programmes. Each IIM releases their fee structure in admission policy before the commencement of the programme and specifically mentions what are the expenses they cover in their IIM MBA fee structure.

IIM Ahmedabad fee for PGP programme for the academic session 2021-23 is Rs. 28 lakhs followed by IIM Calcutta with MBA fee being Rs. 27 lakhs. IIM Bangalore MBA fee is Rs. 23 lakhs this year. On the other hand, the MBA fees for new IIMs like IIM Trichy is Rs. 11, 80,000. This discrepancy is observed due to the fact that old IIMs are not funded by the government while the new IIMs are financially supported by the government for maintenance and other expenses.

IIM Fee Structure: Key Components For MBA

There are a number of key components that constitute the total MBA fees in IIMs. Because of the sumptuous fee structure, students are asked to pay the fee semester wise. There are a number of expenses covered in IIM fee structure which include academic fees, residential charges and other expenses for services and utilities. The key components are as follows:

Tuition fee

Course material

Library

Internet facility

Laptop and computer

Study Tours

International Immersion (If applicable)

Alumni Charges

Hostel charges depending upon single occupancy or double occupancy

Mess charges

Miscellaneous expenses

IIM Fee Structure 2021

In comparison to the previous year, the MBA fees in IIM has again hiked for 2021 admissions. Most of the IIMs have released their admission policy wherein they have mentioned their detailed fee structure. However, some of the IIMs are yet to disclose their fee for MBA admission.

IIM MBA Fees