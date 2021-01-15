IIM MBA Fees 2021: Check Revised IIM Fee Structure
There has been a sharp rise in IIM MBA fees from the last few years. Check all the details about the MBA fee structure for top IIMs such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and more.
IIM MBA fees usually range between Rs. 11 lakhs to Rs. 28 lakhs for full-time MBA or PGDM programmes. Each IIM releases their fee structure in admission policy before the commencement of the programme and specifically mentions what are the expenses they cover in their IIM MBA fee structure.
IIM Ahmedabad fee for PGP programme for the academic session 2021-23 is Rs. 28 lakhs followed by IIM Calcutta with MBA fee being Rs. 27 lakhs. IIM Bangalore MBA fee is Rs. 23 lakhs this year. On the other hand, the MBA fees for new IIMs like IIM Trichy is Rs. 11, 80,000. This discrepancy is observed due to the fact that old IIMs are not funded by the government while the new IIMs are financially supported by the government for maintenance and other expenses.
IIM Fee Structure: Key Components For MBA
There are a number of key components that constitute the total MBA fees in IIMs. Because of the sumptuous fee structure, students are asked to pay the fee semester wise. There are a number of expenses covered in IIM fee structure which include academic fees, residential charges and other expenses for services and utilities. The key components are as follows:
Tuition fee
Course material
Library
Internet facility
Laptop and computer
Study Tours
International Immersion (If applicable)
Alumni Charges
Hostel charges depending upon single occupancy or double occupancy
Mess charges
Miscellaneous expenses
IIM Fee Structure 2021
In comparison to the previous year, the MBA fees in IIM has again hiked for 2021 admissions. Most of the IIMs have released their admission policy wherein they have mentioned their detailed fee structure. However, some of the IIMs are yet to disclose their fee for MBA admission.
IIM MBA Fees
IIMs
Programme Fee (Rs.) Approx.
IIM Ahmedabad
Rs 28,00,000
IIM Bangalore
Rs. 23,00,000
IIM Calcutta
Rs. 27,00,000
IIM Lucknow
Rs. 19,25,000
IIM Indore
Rs. 16,00,000
IIM Kozhikode
Rs. 17,50,000
IIM Shillong
Rs.14,60,000
IIM Raipur
Rs. 14,20,400
IIM Ranchi
Rs. 15,30,000
IIM Rohtak
Rs. 15,20,000
IIM Kashipur
Rs. 7,31,500
IIM Trichy
Rs. 14,00,000
IIM Udaipur
Rs. 13,00,000
IIM Amritsar
Rs. 10,50,000
IIM Bodh Gaya
Rs 10,60,000
IIM Nagpur
Rs 13,75,000
IIM Sambalpur
Rs. 13,03,000
IIM Sirmaur
Rs 11,75,000
IIM Visakhapatnam
Rs 10,50,000
IIM Jammu
Rs. 13,80,000