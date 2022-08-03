Image credit: Careers360 IIM Lucknow Opens Applications For Executive Program In AI For Business

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is accepting applications for its Executive Program in AI for Business. The online AI certification program of IIM Lucknow is designed for professionals who want to create AI products, services, or processes for their companies by leveraging data. The candidates can apply for the IIM Lucknow Executive Program in AI for Business through the official website – iiml.ac.in.

The IIM Lucknow Executive Program in AI for Business is a six-month online AI certification course designed for professionals with two to three years of experience who want to work in artificial intelligence or machine learning.

The course, as per IIM Lucknow, aims to equip learners with the right knowledge on utilising efficient technology platforms, methodologies, and tools in order to help organisations build and implement AI-driven business strategies by combining academic knowledge with the practical impact of artificial intelligence.

Graduates with a minimum score of 50 per cent from any UGC-recognized university are eligible to apply for the AI for Business programme. The candidates who successfully complete the programme will be awarded a certificate from IIM Lucknow. The executive programme in AI for Business at IIM Lucknow is set to begin on September 4.

Professor Sowmya Subramaniam, Associate Professor, Finance and Accounting, IIM Lucknow, said, “Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a fringe technology for organizations. Its utility and application are growing at an unprecedented scale. It is important for learners and professionals to upskill as per the changing market conditions and develop a thorough understanding of new technologies. Keeping the future of AI in mind, IIM Lucknow’s AI for Business program has been designed to produce skilled and quality talent with sharp business acumen and technical expertise.”

Professor VS Prakash Attili, Assistant Professor, IT and Systems, IIM Lucknow, said, “The curriculum of AI for Business program has been designed to handhold and train professionals in developing data and AI-supported business models for organizations. As stated in the majority of the industry reports, application of artificial intelligence is no longer a choice but a necessity for industries to thrive in a fast and agile environment. We are happy to collaborate with WileyNXT and offer this niche online program to prospective students.”