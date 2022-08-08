IIM Lucknow Launches New Chief Marketing Officer Programme

IIM Lucknow launches new programme

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) will now offer a new 10-months programme -- Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Programme, with Emeritus. The new programme, as per an official statement, seeks to enable business leaders, aspiring and new CMOs to lead marketing innovation and business growth towards delivering higher ROI. The application for the Chief Marketing Officer programme will be done on a first-come-first-served basis and classes for this programme will start on September 30, 2022.

“The Chief Marketing Officer Programme allows professionals to enhance their practical, industry-aligned skills to deliver transformational and sustainable marketing excellence leading to business growth, profitability, and impact,” an IIM Lucknow statement said.

“Delivered through a blend of engaging live online sessions and a four-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus, this programme, taught by distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts, is ideal for senior professionals and business leaders with over ten years of work experience,” it further added.

IIM Lucknow CMO Programme Curriculum

The programme curriculum, the institute said, includes seven contemporary modules, a capstone project, real-world case studies, hands-on marketing strategy simulations and master classes from top industry experts, which will enable learners to develop their proficiency in real-time, data-driven decision-making not just related to marketing but the overall corporate strategy.

On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and eligibility for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status, IIM Lucknow said.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Dr Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing and Dr Kshitij Awasthi, Associate Professor, Strategic Management at IIM Lucknow, said: “Over the past few years, the roles in the marketing team and the CMO have become expansive yet nuanced with the need for greater agility and digital dexterity. We have designed this programme's curriculum to enable emerging, new and experienced CMOs to thrive in the C-Suite with the right arsenal: customer psychology, digital marketing strategies, data analytics, scaling business growth, and advanced leadership skills”.