IIM Lucknow Launches Executive Programme In Data Science With Eruditus

The executive programme is an intensive nine-month programme designed to help learners build a robust foundation in practical business decision-making using statistics, in-demand data science tools, techniques using Excel and R.

Education | Updated: Mar 9, 2022 2:36 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has launched an executive programme in data science with Eruditus. The executive programme is an intensive nine-month programme designed to help learners build a robust foundation in practical business decision-making using statistics, in-demand data science tools, techniques using Excel and R.

Delivered through a blend of engaging live online sessions and a three-day on-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus, this programme enhances the managerial understanding of the tools and techniques used in data science and machine learning and helps professionals develop skills to strategically take data-driven and real-time organisational decisions, the IIM Lucknow said in a release.

The programme curriculum also delved into making learners familiar with the concepts of statistics required to make strategic and effective business decisions and helps attain an in-depth understanding of data structure and data analysis.

The executive programme in Data Science is ideal for early stage professionals, business and data analysts, senior management professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners who want to upskill themselves with increasing business demands, the institute further said.

Commenting on the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Eruditus, said, "Data is constantly changing across the businesses and data crunching plays a significant role in the effective working of organisations by helping in implementing effective business strategies. Data science has established itself as a pre-requisite for taking effective data-driven decisions and insightful business strategies."

"The programme would enable learners gain skills to match the current industry demands and to take enhanced business decisions. The programme curriculum is designed to help learners effectively manage data science and analytical projects thereby attaining competitive edge," he said.

Prof Gaurav Garg, Associate Professor, IIM Lucknow, said, "Data Science has evolved as a significant career choice in recent times with many fresh graduates as well as experienced professionals switching to data related roles. The programme from IIM Lucknow has been specifically designed for executives looking for upskilling in the field of data science. The curriculum helps learners acquaint with the concepts of data analysis and the advanced tools and techniques to implement in different businesses scenarios."

All the enrolled executives, on successful completion of all the evaluation components and attendance criteria, would receive a certificate of completion and would be eligible for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Education Alumni Status.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM)
