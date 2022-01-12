  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Lucknow Launches Advanced Management Programme In Financial Services And Capital Markets

IIM Lucknow Launches Advanced Management Programme In Financial Services And Capital Markets

The programme will be of six months duration and will deliver in virtual mode. IIM Lucknow will deliver six modules, and Imarticus Learning will provide one module in Fintech

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 3:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM Lucknow To Study CRPF Jawans' Stress, Find Solutions For Work-Life Balance
IIM Lucknow Declares Admission Result For PhD 2020
NMC To Start New Academic Session For 2021’s Broad Specialty Courses From February 1, 2022
PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today
D.Litt Row: Kerala Varsity VC Says He Was Being Careful With The Grammar And Spelling Of His Life
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Discuss Modalities Of Implementation Of CUCET In Academic Council Meeting
IIM Lucknow Launches Advanced Management Programme In Financial Services And Capital Markets
The programme will be of six months duration
Image credit: iiml.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Lucknow) has launched an Advanced Management Program in Financial Services and Capital Markets in joint collaboration with Imarticus Learning to strengthen professionals’ skillsets and understanding of financial services. The programme was designed by industry experts and will cover key aspects of financial services and capital markets.

According to IIM Lucknow, "the programme will provide mid-level management professionals with in-depth domain exposure in Corporate Finance, Valuation and Modelling, Equity Research, Investment Banking, Risk Management, Corporate Banking, Digital Banking, Treasury Operations, and FinTech. The program will cover key aspects of financial services and capital markets."

The programme will be of six months duration and will deliver in virtual mode. IIM Lucknow will deliver six modules, and Imarticus Learning will provide one module in Fintech. "Aiming to provide world-class learning experiences, the course will provide learners with peer networking opportunities with campus immersion and an executive alumni status of IIM Lucknow," the release mentioned.

Prof. Ajay K Garg, Chairperson, Management Development Programme (MDP), IIM Lucknow said, “IIM Lucknow has been committed to offering learners the best possible experience that is backed by insights from industry stalwarts and experienced professors. The latest Advanced Management Programs in Financial Services and Capital Markets will cover the key aspects of the Financial Services spectrum and provide professionals with a medium to further their careers. We are pleased to collaborate with Imarticus Learning once again and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

The programme will have two batches per year, and will be targeted at high-performing mid-level and senior-level management professionals from the Financial Services sector in India and globally. For details on the programme, please visit the official website- iiml.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
IIM Lucknow Placements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Round 1 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in
Live | NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Round 1 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in; Here’s Direct Link
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in; Here’s Direct Link
CBSE Announces Third Expression Series On 'My Vision For India At 100 Years'
CBSE Announces Third Expression Series On 'My Vision For India At 100 Years'
NEET UG Counselling 2021: FORDA Requests MCC To Begin The Process “At The Earliest”
NEET UG Counselling 2021: FORDA Requests MCC To Begin The Process “At The Earliest”
WBJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply
WBJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................