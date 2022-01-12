IIM Lucknow Launches Advanced Management Programme In Financial Services And Capital Markets

Image credit: iiml.ac.in The programme will be of six months duration

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Lucknow) has launched an Advanced Management Program in Financial Services and Capital Markets in joint collaboration with Imarticus Learning to strengthen professionals’ skillsets and understanding of financial services. The programme was designed by industry experts and will cover key aspects of financial services and capital markets.

According to IIM Lucknow, "the programme will provide mid-level management professionals with in-depth domain exposure in Corporate Finance, Valuation and Modelling, Equity Research, Investment Banking, Risk Management, Corporate Banking, Digital Banking, Treasury Operations, and FinTech. The program will cover key aspects of financial services and capital markets."

The programme will be of six months duration and will deliver in virtual mode. IIM Lucknow will deliver six modules, and Imarticus Learning will provide one module in Fintech. "Aiming to provide world-class learning experiences, the course will provide learners with peer networking opportunities with campus immersion and an executive alumni status of IIM Lucknow," the release mentioned.

Prof. Ajay K Garg, Chairperson, Management Development Programme (MDP), IIM Lucknow said, “IIM Lucknow has been committed to offering learners the best possible experience that is backed by insights from industry stalwarts and experienced professors. The latest Advanced Management Programs in Financial Services and Capital Markets will cover the key aspects of the Financial Services spectrum and provide professionals with a medium to further their careers. We are pleased to collaborate with Imarticus Learning once again and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

The programme will have two batches per year, and will be targeted at high-performing mid-level and senior-level management professionals from the Financial Services sector in India and globally. For details on the programme, please visit the official website- iiml.ac.in.