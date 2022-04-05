  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance

IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance

IIM Lucknow has invited applications for its third cohort of executive programme in Strategic Finance. The executive programme is slated to commence on April 16, 2022.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 11:06 am IST
How To Choose A College View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Strategic HR
IIM Lucknow Launches Executive Programme In Data Science With Eruditus
IIM Lucknow Launches Advanced Management Programme In Financial Services And Capital Markets
IIM Lucknow To Study CRPF Jawans' Stress, Find Solutions For Work-Life Balance
IIM Lucknow Declares Admission Result For PhD 2020
Indigo Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal Donates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Kanpur
IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance
The Strategic Finance programme by IIM Lucknow is a nine-month programme suitable for mid to senior-level finance professionals.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has invited applications for its third cohort of executive programme in Strategic Finance. Developed in association with WileyNXT, an online executive education programme partner from Wiley, the Strategic Finance programme is slated to commence on April 16, 2022.

The Strategic Finance programme is designed to prepare future-focused Chief Financial Officer (CFOs), financial planners, and analysts, capable of helping business and organisations drive growth in a fast-changing business environment, the IIM Lucknow said in a statement.

The Strategic Finance programme by IIM Lucknow is a nine-month programme suitable for mid to senior-level finance professionals who either desire to become CFOs or have recently assumed a similar role. The course has been curated while keeping in mind the dynamic VUCA business landscape so that learners can be trained to utilise forward thinking and insights while making important business decisions and strategies, relating to financial planning, and assisting organisations in delivering profitable outcomes.

According to the CFO of the Future report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), 82 per cent of CEOs believe that the role of CFO’s across organisations is bound to grow manifold and the additional responsibilities and expectations would require a strategic and diverse skill set inclusive of cross-functional capabilities. CFOs or executives in the finance sector are increasingly becoming responsible for formulating, validating, and executing ‘growth for value’ plans and strategies for businesses.

Dr Ajay K Garg, Professor, Finance and Accounting, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said, “The CFO role is essentially strategic and forward looking. The ongoing global pandemic unravelled the impact and value that CFOs generate for organisations while helping chart their holistic growth trajectory. Such a critical function requires professionals adept in leadership and decision making across a wide spectrum of issues ranging from budgeting to governance to technology adoption and compliance with regulations and laws. Our Strategic Finance program and curriculum is in consonance with our objective of nurturing skilled talent and CFO leaders of the future.”

Dr Ashish Pandey, Assistant Professor, Finance & Accounting, IIM Lucknow said, “Based on the success and response received on our first two cohorts, we are happy to begin our third cohort of the Strategic Finance program. We are hopeful that this program will help learners emerge as action-oriented leaders in the domain of financial planning, analysis, and strategy.”

Mr Ritesh Kumar, Country head Wiley India said, “Our partnership with IIM Lucknow across a range of its online programs is foregrounded on our common objective of producing skilled and quality talent. With Wiley’s online executive education program partner, WileyNXT, we are ready to support the learners from the third cohort in getting certified and advancing their careers. We are certain that students will benefit greatly from our quality services and delivery.”

Graduates from any UGC Recognized University with a 50 per cent score and at least 5 years of work experience and a GMAT Score (Optional) with standard documentation can apply. On successful completion of the Strategic Finance programme, candidates will receive a certificate from IIM Lucknow.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management (IIM)

Suggested For You

Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; State-Wise Updates Conducting 10th, 12th Exams In April
Live | Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; State-Wise Updates Conducting 10th, 12th Exams In April
KCET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To Apply, Documents Required
KCET 2022 Registration Begins Today At Kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To Apply, Documents Required
Goa Board GBSHSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 From Today; Important Guidelines For Students
Goa Board GBSHSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 From Today; Important Guidelines For Students
CUET 2022: FAQ On Exam Date, Application Process, Syllabus, Others
CUET 2022: FAQ On Exam Date, Application Process, Syllabus, Others
JEE Main 2022 Registration To Close Today; Important Pointers On Application Process
JEE Main 2022 Registration To Close Today; Important Pointers On Application Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................