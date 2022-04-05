IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance

Image credit: Shutterstock The Strategic Finance programme by IIM Lucknow is a nine-month programme suitable for mid to senior-level finance professionals.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has invited applications for its third cohort of executive programme in Strategic Finance. Developed in association with WileyNXT, an online executive education programme partner from Wiley, the Strategic Finance programme is slated to commence on April 16, 2022.

The Strategic Finance programme is designed to prepare future-focused Chief Financial Officer (CFOs), financial planners, and analysts, capable of helping business and organisations drive growth in a fast-changing business environment, the IIM Lucknow said in a statement.

The Strategic Finance programme by IIM Lucknow is a nine-month programme suitable for mid to senior-level finance professionals who either desire to become CFOs or have recently assumed a similar role. The course has been curated while keeping in mind the dynamic VUCA business landscape so that learners can be trained to utilise forward thinking and insights while making important business decisions and strategies, relating to financial planning, and assisting organisations in delivering profitable outcomes.

According to the CFO of the Future report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), 82 per cent of CEOs believe that the role of CFO’s across organisations is bound to grow manifold and the additional responsibilities and expectations would require a strategic and diverse skill set inclusive of cross-functional capabilities. CFOs or executives in the finance sector are increasingly becoming responsible for formulating, validating, and executing ‘growth for value’ plans and strategies for businesses.

Dr Ajay K Garg, Professor, Finance and Accounting, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said, “The CFO role is essentially strategic and forward looking. The ongoing global pandemic unravelled the impact and value that CFOs generate for organisations while helping chart their holistic growth trajectory. Such a critical function requires professionals adept in leadership and decision making across a wide spectrum of issues ranging from budgeting to governance to technology adoption and compliance with regulations and laws. Our Strategic Finance program and curriculum is in consonance with our objective of nurturing skilled talent and CFO leaders of the future.”

Dr Ashish Pandey, Assistant Professor, Finance & Accounting, IIM Lucknow said, “Based on the success and response received on our first two cohorts, we are happy to begin our third cohort of the Strategic Finance program. We are hopeful that this program will help learners emerge as action-oriented leaders in the domain of financial planning, analysis, and strategy.”

Mr Ritesh Kumar, Country head Wiley India said, “Our partnership with IIM Lucknow across a range of its online programs is foregrounded on our common objective of producing skilled and quality talent. With Wiley’s online executive education program partner, WileyNXT, we are ready to support the learners from the third cohort in getting certified and advancing their careers. We are certain that students will benefit greatly from our quality services and delivery.”

Graduates from any UGC Recognized University with a 50 per cent score and at least 5 years of work experience and a GMAT Score (Optional) with standard documentation can apply. On successful completion of the Strategic Finance programme, candidates will receive a certificate from IIM Lucknow.