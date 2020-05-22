IIM Lucknow Declares Admission Result For PhD 2020

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM Lucknow Declares Phd 2020 Admission Result

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, or IIM Lucknow, has declared the result of the PhD-2020 admission process.

The selected candidates for Phd courses in IIM Lucknow will be informed individually by email. The candidates who have applied for the courses can check their registered emails to confirm their results.

The Phd program is structured to “meet learning aspirations of enthusiastic executives and teaching professionals”, and will build in the students “state-of-the-art research skills” required for increased understanding of today’s complex business world while continuing to work. This is a doctoral program and primarily aims at preparing students for careers in management research, teaching and consulting.

Earlier, IIM Lucknow, had decided not to conduct the written aptitude test for the MBA 2020-22 session due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the weightage given to other parameters remained the same.