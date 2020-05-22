IIM Lucknow COVID-19 Survey: 79 Percent People Are ‘Worried,’ 40 Percent have ‘Feelings Of Fear’

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM Lucknow’s COVID-19 Survey Says 79 Percent People Are ‘Worried’

The Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies (CMEE), Indian Institute of Lucknow, or IIM Lucknow, has conducted a survey to understand the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the survey, ‘Understanding Public Sentiment During Lockdown', the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 lockdown is the biggest source of worry for the country.

“Majority (79 percent) of people are worried and surrounded by feelings of fear (40 percent) and sadness (22 percent),” according to CMEE, IIM Lucknow’s survey report. The survey covered 23 states and 104 cities across India.

‘Not Worried About COVID-19’

“The major reason for worry is not the risk of getting infected but the economic impact it is likely to cause in the near future...economic impact of the lockdown following by the uncertainty around how long this will last,” according to the survey report.

“This is not just a health emergency but an economic one as well. It will have a huge impact on all industries...it is also going to affect the education system and children are losing their play and study hours” A 46-year-old female professor from Delhi told the surveyors.

Citing the impact of the ongoing lockdown, a working professional from Noida told the surveyors that the “absence of economic activities will put pressure on the workforce,” there will be “job loss” and “prices will continue to grow.”

Many believe that India is capable to “curb the spread of pandemic.” Preventive measures including social distancing and contract tracing have given people “confidence,” CMEE, IIM Lucknow reported.