IIM Lucknow Begins Registration For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance

IIM Lucknow application opens for Executive Programme in Strategic Finance

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for its executive programme in Strategic Finance. The fourth cohort of IIM Lucknow’s ‘Strategic Finance’ programme is slated to begin on October 14, 2022. Executive programme in Strategic Finance is a nine-month-long online certification programme designed to support aspiring finance and strategy leaders.

The candidates with a minimum score of 50 per cent in graduation can apply for the executive programme in Strategic Finance. A minimum of five years of work experience in a finance-related field is required at the time of joining the course. After successful completion of the programme, candidates will be awarded a certificate from IIM Lucknow. Aspiring candidates can apply online on WileyNXT's official website at wileynxt.com.

The programme aims to build strategic financial leadership skills for aspiring CFOs and professionals, allowing them to grow in a fast-evolving business landscape and navigate through a disruptive digital economy. "The intensive experiential learning in the program is facilitated by a mixed pedagogy including live lectures, case studies and capstone projects. The program aims to help learners master the key concepts in strategic finance and develop capabilities beyond the traditional accounting and controllership functions," IIM Lucknow said in a release.

For any further information on the programme, candidates can visit the official website of WileyNXT- wileynxt.com.