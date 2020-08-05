IIM Kozhikode’s E-Inauguration Of Next Academic Session On August 6

Brushing aside the uncertainties and disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, is all set to welcome the students to its opening of academic session for the year 2020. The e-inauguration of four full-fledged programmes - the Post Graduate Programme in Management, Post Graduate Programme in Finance (inaugural batch), Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management (inaugural batch) and the Doctoral Programme in Management is scheduled for August 6, 2020.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, will be the Chief Guest on the occasion which will be presided over by Prof Debashis Chatterjee.

Apart from the Flagship course PGP in Management (Batch 24) and the Doctoral Programme in Management (Batch 14) the year 2020, will also witness the commencement of two new programmes - Post Graduate Programme in Finance, Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management reinforcing IIMK’s multidisciplinary approach to education as one of the leading Management Schools of the country, a statement from the Institute said.

The Institute has also been able to successfully achieve gender parity in this year's PGP batch, with female students constituting a healthy 52% of the upcoming cohort of the 492 students strong batch.

PGP 24 will also be the most academically diverse batch with 40% of the batch coming from various Non-engineering disciplines, such as, Architecture, Arts & Sciences, Commerce, Management and Medicine, the statement said.

65% of the students have some degree of work experience in various industry categories, such as, Automobile, Banking, Durable Goods, Engineering, FMCG, Information Technology, Pharmaceutical.

The inaugural batch of the PGP in Finance programme will consist of 41 students (37 males, 4 females) and students with a background in engineering (73%).

The MBA-LSM programme inaugural batch with 62.5% women in a batch of 40 students, has a balanced 52-48 % composition with respect to candidates from engineering and non-engineering background.

The 14th Batch of the Doctoral programme is also a gender diverse cohort that has 10 women students in a batch of 19 candidates, with 3 graduates with MBA from IIMs. A total of 8 candidates have a background in Management, 4 are from Engineering, 5 with Arts and Commerce as a background, and 1 each in sciences and architecture.

Keeping the safety of the students in mind, all the classes for the incoming batch will commence online in the coming week.