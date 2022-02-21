  • Home
IIM Kozhikode Records 100% Final Placement Within 3 Days

The average salary secured by the students stood at INR 29.5 LPA, an increase of 31.3% over last year, while the median salary secured is INR 26.50 LPA, an increase of 32.5% over last year.

Out of the 546 students placed, 40 students each are from the PGP- F and PGP- LSM courses. (representational)
Image credit: Shuttestock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode witnessed 100 per cent placements within three days during the recently concluded final placements week for the 24th batch of flagship PGP Programme and the inaugural batches of the PGP- Finance (PGP-F) and PGP- Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM).

A total of 571 offers were rolled out by 116 companies reflecting the recruiters trust in an Institute which is ranked Top 4 as per NIRF 2021: Management Category, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The average salary secured by the students stood at INR 29.5 LPA, an increase of 31.3% over last year, while the median salary secured is INR 26.50 LPA, an increase of 32.5% over last year. Out of the 546 students placed, 40 students each are from the PGP- F and PGP- LSM courses.

Incidentally, this achievement has come at a time when the institute is celebrating its silver jubilee and is also the lone IIM to be recognised as the 2nd most 'Innovative' Educational Institute among Institutes of National Importance, Central University & CFIs (Non-Technical) category, in India ARIIA Rankings 2021.

Announcing the successful wrap of final placements, IIM Kozhikode Director Debashis Chatterjee said, “The bouquet of PGP programmes at IIMK further strengthens the institute’s rich legacy of nurturing diverse talent pool."

"The comprehensive success of the placements season is driven by the trust of the recruiters in IIMK, the ever-reliable support from the global IIMK alumni footprint, and the students ability and training to fully capitalise on the green shoots of recovery in the hiring market,” he said.

ABInBev, Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Amazon, American Express, Asian Paints, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, D.E. Shaw, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Everest Group, E&Y, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Marico, Mahindra, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Nestle, Nomura, PayTM, Pidilite, PwC, RedSeer Consulting, Reliance, RPG, Samsung, Standard Chartered, Synergy Consulting, TATA Sky, TRMG, Uber, Walmart, Wipro, Yes Bank were amongst the major recruiters.

Adani Group, Clarivate, EY-Parthenon, Garena, Meesho, Merisis, Navi, Ola, PhonePe, Shopee, Swiggy, were among the 39 new recruiters who participated in the placement process this year.

Professor Qambar Abidi, Placements chairperson at IIM Kozhikode said, "The success of the placement season is a testimony to the recruiters continued confidence in IIMK's talent pool. The strong connect with the IIMK alumni has been a pillar of enduring support to the institute, particularly so in this pandemic affected time.”

