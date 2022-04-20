IIM Kozhikode Partners With NIETT To Exchange Best Practices In Leadership And Management

Image credit: PRO IIM Kozhikode The MoU was inked by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode and Commodore Ben H Berson, Director of NIETT

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has partnered with the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT) to build collaboration and exchange of best practices in the field of Instructional Leadership, Educational Psychology and Management. The MoU was inked by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode and Commodore Ben H Berson, Director of NIETT. The collaboration between these two institutes brings an opportunity for NIETT faculty and selected Naval Officers to participate and train in suitable management programmes at IIM Kozhikode. "The term of the MoU is initially for a three-year period with a provision for extension," the release stated.

Director, IIM Kozhikode Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said, "MoU is bound to achieve exchange of academic expertise in the field of management of education along with covering research, teaching and training that will immensely benefit the defense participants from NIETT. Together we will create the best practices in the field of leadership and management that will be emulated in the future. Our defence forces through their sheer determination and technical prowess have spearheaded innovation and indigenisation to not only compete with the best of the world, but also safeguard the interests of our businesses beyond our shores. IIM Kozhikode is privileged to play its part in nation building and training the best of the best in the landmark 25th year of our academic journey.”

According to Commodore Ben H Berson, Director, NIETT, "This MoU would help NIETT to expand its repertoire and mandate to offer world-class training to trainers of the armed forces of India and friendly foreign nations."

For details, please visit the IIM Kozhikode website- iimk.emeritus.org.