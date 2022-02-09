IIM Kozhikode, NITI Aayog Sign SoI To Boost Monitoring And Evaluation Ecosystem In India

  • Home
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode and government think-tank NITI Ayog has signed a statement of interest that will focus on strategic and technical collaboration to strengthen the overall monitoring and evaluation environment in India.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode and government think-tank NITI Ayog has signed a statement of interest that will focus on strategic and technical collaboration to strengthen the overall monitoring and evaluation environment in India, with special focus on building a data monitoring and evaluation stack.

The objective of this partnership between IIMK and the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog is to “establish framework for cooperative institutional relations to encourage and promote cooperation in the area of the technical development, support appropriate capacity building and joint studies in the field of monitoring and evaluation of government policies and programs through econometric evaluation and monitoring.”

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK and Dr Sekhar Bonu, Director General, DMEO, signed the SoI.

In collaboration with DMEO, IIM Kozhikode will organise capacity building programs, workshops, forums, seminars and other activities with an aim to enhance advocacy of monitoring and evaluation in the country.

The target group for this exercise will be public officials at the centre and states in partnership with ministries, departments, institutions and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Chatterjee said, “This strategic alliance is manifestation of IIMK’s commitment to three classical values of Indian thought - Satyam, Nityam and Purnam. Conducting joint research studies on India’s development challenges, will bring forth the truth of prevailing status (Satyam); further evidence from such studies will assist in informed policy making, fostering sustainable development (Nityam); eventually eminently becoming capable of delivering Purnam (wholeness) in our engagement with the research and capacity building endeavours of DMEO NITI.”

“In an increasingly fast-paced, complex, and digitized society, governments need to monitor and evaluate policies efficiently and effectively. Partnership with IIMK is an endeavour to bring India’s premier knowledge institutions and apex monitoring and evaluation office to do collaborative research for larger public good and benefit of society,” said Dr Bonu.

