IIM Kozhikode Launches New HR Management Course

The HR Management course has 120 hours of learning content

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode and upGrad, an edtech company, have launched a professional certificate programme in HR Management and Analytics. The five-month programme will be delivered by IIM Kozhikode faculties.

Recommended : Get important details about IIM Kozhikode.

The course “will enhance one’s knowledge around key concepts of HR and application of quantitative analysis to understand trends and outcomes of Human Resource data,” an official statement said.

“The program would be helpful to develop perspectives, concepts, and skills for better appreciation of the HR domain and the use of analytics in decision making,” Professor TN Krishnan, IIM Kozhikode, said.

The HR Management course has 120 hours of learning content and promotes a case study-based teaching approach, an official statement said.

“The course focuses on developing applied knowledge and uses tools and frameworks to augment the existing capabilities of both experienced HR professionals as also those who would be relatively new to the field,” Prof Krishnan further said.

“This course will help learners understand the link between business strategy and human resources through the lenses of analytics. The programme has been diligently crafted to meet the talent needs of the organizations in these changing times towards a sustainable future," Professor Prantika Ray said.

The minimum eligibility requirement to join the course is a bachelor’s Degree along with two-years of work experience or a master’s degree.

“We are building a concrete course portfolio to deliver quality online learning at our learners’ doorsteps and our partnership with IIM Kozhikode for another course, bears the testimony. This shall further help us move in the right direction to make India the land of skilled professionals,” said Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder, upGrad.