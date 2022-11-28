  • Home
  IIM Kozhikode Imparts Management, Governance Training To International Delegates

IIM Kozhikode Imparts Management, Governance Training To International Delegates

Leadership 4.0 was attended by 29 delegate participants from 18 partner countries. They were trained in scientific aspects of leadership and management under this programme.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 3:23 pm IST

IIM Kozhikode
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode under The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme conducted a five-day training programme on ‘Leadership 4.0: Management and Governance in the emerging world of disruption’. A total of 29 participants from 18 partner countries were trained in scientific aspects of leadership and management under this programme. IIM Kozhikode first hosted ITEC participants in 2019 and this is the 3rd batch of delegate participants to have visited Kozhikode for an in-campus offline training programme.

The five-day programme was an exploration of the following four themes that constitute the four disciplines of Leadership 4.0- authenticity (closing the gap between you and your own reality), connectivity (creating resonance), productivity (the art of undoing), and possibility (changing mental models). Classroom sessions consisting of immersion networking events were conducted by IIM Kozhikode expert faculty members and covered themes ranging from foundational leadership, Indian economy, mindful leadership, creativity for social innovation, negotiation skills to finance and non-finance managers, communication in a disruptive world and operational excellence and competitive advantage.

Speaking at the conclusion of the programme Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, thanked the Ministry of External Affairs for their support in conducting the institute’s third such in-campus ITEC programme and also the participants for their active contribution. Summing up he added, “India’s biggest contribution to the world has been knowledge and our country has a lot to offer when it comes to innovations and community-driven initiatives. This ITEC programme with an intensive take on leadership and management has equipped the participants with unparalleled skills”. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion, he also added, “Every participant present should endeavour to be the change that they wish to see in this world. I hope that the delegate representatives present here will share this attained knowledge with their countrymen and help propagate this Indian experience in their respective countries as true ambassadors of Indian thought. ”

The 18 partner countries of the programme were Bulgaria, Bhutan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Iraq, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Mauritius, Malawi, Nepal, Oman, Palestine, Sudan, South Sudan, Tajikistan and Tanzania. A full-day study tour with field visits to the neighbouring Wayanad district was also organised for the foreign delegates to help them gain insights into hugely successful community-driven initiatives like the women’s self-help group - ‘Kudumbashree’ and the ‘Nenmeni Sudha Jala Vitharana Society’ project.

