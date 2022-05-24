  • Home
IIM Kozhikode, ICSI Join Hands To Promote Excellence In Academics, Research, Training

The collaboration incorporates the activities like conducting specialized training programmes, jointly organising workshops, seminars and many other things.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 24, 2022 11:04 pm IST

IIMK and ICSI singed MoU to promote excellence in academics, research and training
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK) joins hands with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to promote excellence in common areas of interest, imparting knowledge and skills required to operate in the area of academic programmes, research and training. The collaboration incorporates the activities like conducting specialized training programmes, jointly organising workshops, seminars; continuing education and training programmes and similar academic programmes for practising professionals, corporate executives, faculty members, research scholars and students of both the institutes on themes of topical and professional interests, as per the release shared by IIMK.

The collaboration between IIMK and ICSI also facilitates exchange of faculty members and journals, regular exchange of course materials, case studies, research publications and other academic and research projects. “The MoU also paves the way to award the toppers of programmes of IIM Kozhikode with ICSI Signature Award Gold Medal and a scholarship to pursue the Company Secretary Course” the official statement reads.

“MoU is a definitive chapter in coming together of two leading professional institutes in the country to propel the next generation of thought leaders. Collaborations as such bring the best of business and technical know how and are fundamental to promoting research, training and academics to overcome the global skill gap. IIM Kozhikode is privileged to play its part in nation building and training the best of the best in the Silver Jubilee year of our academic journey,” Professor Chatterjee said while speaking about the latest collaboration.

“CS Devendra V Deshpande, added that both the institutions are looking forward for academic enrichment and development through knowledge sharing by virtue of this collaboration and it will augment the profession of Company Secretaries to greater heights in the country,” as per the IIMK release.

