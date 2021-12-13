  • Home
  • IIM-Kozhikode Enrolls The Largest Ever 529 Candidates For Executive MBA Programme

According to IIM, the current batch has 60 per cent of the candidates in the age group of 30-39 years and are from diverse sectors, with major proportions from Information Technology (IT) sector

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 6:41 pm IST

The male-female ratio in the batch comprises of 80.72 per cent (427) male and 19.28 per cent (102) female candidates
Image credit: iimk.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has enrolled a total of 529 students for its Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP 14), last year it was 501 students. According to IIM, the current batch has 60 per cent of the candidates in the age group of 30-39 years and are from diverse sectors, with major proportions from Information Technology (IT) sector. The male-female ratio in the batch comprises of 80.72 per cent (427) male and 19.28 per cent (102) female candidates.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director emphasised on the culture of values and also on the conscious responsibility of the learners to contribute to the society once they acquire knowledge from an Institution like IIM Kozhikode. "Recounting the formidable journey of IIMK’s executive programme, ranked 16+ in Asia-Pacific in the QS Global Executive MBA Rankings 2021 on its international debut in rankings, the Director credited IIMK’s ‘exceptional’ and ‘exponential’ ability to create value for the rapid rise to Institute’s international acclaim," the director said.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working professionals is a two-year master’s programme in management offered on Interactive Learning (IL) platform leading to MBA degree. It was also recently ranked at 101+ Rank globally as per the latest QS World Rankings for Executive MBA Programmes.

The induction ceremony of the EPGP batch was held online considering the Covid-19 pandemic situations. For details on the programme, please visit the website- iimk.ac.in.

