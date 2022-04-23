IIM Kozhikode Enrolls Largest Batch Of 127 Students For Executive PG Programme In Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has enrolled a total of 127 students for its executive post-graduate programme in management (EPGP), witnessing a 38 per cent increase in enrollments. The induction ceremony for the 9th batch of the IIM Kozhikode’s executive MBA programme for the year 2022-24 for working executives was held virtually today, April 23, 2022.

According to IIM, the current batch with 127 participants from several prominent global and Indian corporations, has an average work experience of 9 years with around 20 per cent female candidates. The cohort also has 4 international participants this time.

Ram Padmanabha, Vice President, Product Management, Publicis Sapient, was the Chief Guest for the e-induction programme. Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode presided over the ceremony with the deans, faculty, staff and students in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Padmanabha, himself an IIMK alumnus of the flagship PGP Programme (2004 batch), encouraged the students to inculcate and embrace an “ABC” mantra for this learning journey – Authenticity, Bravery and Creativity. He encouraged them to think beyond boundaries without limiting their ambition and humbly assimilate and practice the skills, learnings while rightfully earning their MBA degree.

The Director, Prof Chatterjee expressed his happiness over the rapid strides IIMK Kochi Campus has gained and added “IIM Kozhikode experience in delivering executive education has come a long way since its inception a decade ago and has now gained worldwide recognition. It is now on its path to become a global hub for gaining management experience and to deliver a vibrant campus with classrooms truly global in nature.”

He urged the students to explore the unknown potential of management education, and realize that real management is not so much about frameworks and tools, but about the choices one makes as a decision-maker, and about getting things done.

Professor S Venkataraman, Chairperson (EPGP Kochi Campus) informed that the programme will be operating at full capacity for both the evening and weekend cohorts. IIMK Kochi Campus has also restructured the programme delivery, with the weekend batch to be conducted fully in physical mode, whereas the weekday batch will be run in online or hybrid mode.

