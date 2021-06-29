IIM Kozhikode, Coursera Join Hands To Launch Certificate Programmes

IIM Kozhikode has partnered with Coursera to launch certificate programme for global learners

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, in collaboration with Coursera, has announced the launch of four certificate programmes in the fields of business, strategy, marketing, and product management. Each programme is designed as a 6-8 months long graduate-level offering that will comprise interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM Kozhikode faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera.

Announcing the tie-up, Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMKsaid, “As the field of education transforms dramatically in a post-pandemic world, this partnership, I believe, will provide great value to our domestic and global audiences. Together, we will introduce learners to new and refreshing perspectives as we pursue our motto of globalizing Indian thought and nurturing value-driven, fair-minded individuals.”

“IIM Kozhikode is widely recognized for its distinguished faculty, gender diversity efforts, and early adoption of online learning,” said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera.

“We’re proud to partner with IIMK to expand access to high-quality education in India and enable anyone to learn the critical business and leadership skills from one of India’s top-ranked institutions,” he added.

The inaugural offering from the partnership will deliver these four advance certificate programs to a global set of learners:

Business Management: To prepare future executives, leaders, and entrepreneurs, this eight-month program teaches the frameworks, strategies, and tools needed to strategically drive the business forward amid the digital transformation.

Strategic Management: This programme transforms working professionals into results-driven leaders by teaching them growth strategies, data-driven decision-making, and proven leadership tactics.

Marketing Strategy: Designed for marketers looking to advance to a leadership position, this program provides a broad snapshot of marketing, focusing on how to use data mining, AI, and automation to better understand and reach customers.

Product Management: This programme teaches the hard and soft skills needed to excel as a product manager, from market research and prototyping to project management and product development. No technical background is required.

One of the special features of these programs will be the flexibility afforded to the participants by a judicious mix of synchronous and asynchronous content. In each program, candidates will engage with and be exposed to dominant and trending themes such as relating to digital transformation, data analytics and more.