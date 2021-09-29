IIM Kozhikode Concludes Summer Placement With Highest Stipend At Rs 3.74 Lakh

IIM Kozhikode successfully closed the summer placements drive

IIM Kozhikode successfully closed the summer placements drive for the 25th batch of its Post Graduate Program (PGP) and the second batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance by Day 3 of the recruitment week.

132 recruiters participated in the recruitment drive which offered internships to 559 students with the highest stipend at Rs 3.74 lakh. The average stipend for the cohort is Rs 2 lakh which is a 6.4% increase from last year’s figure. The median stipend was recorded at Rs 2 lakh, with the top 50 per cent of students securing an average stipend of Rs 2.57 lakh.

This year’s virtual placement season witnessed hiring by premier recruiters from the diverse talent pool on offer across the batch of the flagship PGP programme and the second batches of the PGP Liberal Studies and Management and the PGP Finance programme. The cohort comprised of candidates with average 26 months of pre-MBA work experience, 39 per cent gender diversity and 40 per cent non-engineering graduates.

Amongst the key highlights was participation from Front End Investment Banking and Private Equity/Venture Capitalists, as well as the top consulting companies.

The 2021 drive saw an increase in the participation from well-known companies and new recruiters including Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, FinIQ Consulting, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Marico, Myntra, PepsiCo, Reliance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. The college hosted a high number of 64 new recruiters overall this year across all domains.

The Sales & Marketing, Consulting and Finance were the most sought after roles on campus contributing upto 73 per cent of the total offers being made.

The placement drive witnessed top recruiters including Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Deloitte USI, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, PwC and TAS extending an aggregate of 146 offers to around 21 per cent of the batch.

Sales and Marketing contributed 25 per cent of offers on campus and saw participation from firms like Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Coca-Cola, HUL, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, Loreal, Lubrizol, Marico, Nestle, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Reckitt Benckiser and Samsung among others.

More than 22 per cent of the student cohort were offered internships in the consulting domain. The Institute is glad to recognise leading consulting firms such as Accenture Strategy, AON Consulting, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young, GEP, KPMG, PwC, Synergy Consulting and others among its prominent recruiters.

An equally large segment of the student cohort were offered lucrative internships in the BFSI Domain, through diverse and lucrative roles such as Front end Investment Banking, Quantitative finance, Private Equity, Equity Research and Impact Investing offered by Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss Tokio, FinIQ Consulting, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Nomura, Reliance Nippon and The Rohatyn Group among others.

Students in the IT and Analytics domain attracted offers from a mix of technology giants like American Express, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, MX Player, Walmart Labs and in-house divisions of companies like Asian Paints, DRL and HUL.

The Operations domain witnessed participation from our long-standing recruitment partners including Amazon, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Uber and other firms alongside new recruiters such as Myntra.

Major conglomerates and business houses including AbInBev, BlackBuck, Capgemini, Coca Cola, Mahindra, Reliance, RPG Group and TAS offered Leadership Development and General Management roles to 12 per cent of the students.

Announcing the successful wrap of summer placements, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said “IIMK’s diversity and talent pool has always driven our placement process with élan. The ability to secure a broad mandate of offers amidst a challenging economic and business environment was possible due to an encouraging participation from recruiters and through the ever strengthening IIMK alumni support, who are also expanding the institute’s global footprints as our ambassadors. We also believe the tremendous response to summer placements is an optimistic omen to our forthcoming final placement season.”

Prof Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson at IIM Kozhikode said, “I would like to thank our recruiters for their continued confidence in IIMK’s talent pool. I am grateful to the IIMK alumni, who have been a pillar of enduring support to the institute, particularly so in this pandemic affected time.”