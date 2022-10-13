IIM Kozhikode Achieves 100 Per Cent Summer Internship Placements For Batch 2024

Image credit: Careers360 The IIM Kozhikode summer internship placement saw the highest stipend at Rs 6.47 lakhs.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode successfully closed the summer internship recruitment drive with 100 per cent placements for its two-year full-time Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) programmes. This season attracted participation from 122 recruiters which offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend pegged at Rs 6.47 lakhs. The mean and median stipend stands at 2.5 lakhs, an increase of 25 per cent over last year.

The 26th batch of IIMK’s flagship PGP programme along with the 3rd batch of PGP- Finance and the 3rd batch of PGP- Liberal Studies and Management participated in this recruitment drive. The batch comprised 47 per cent women candidates and 45 per cent non-engineering candidates; with an average of 27 months of rich and diverse pre-MBA work experience.

Announcing the successful wrap of summer placements, Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said “The key highlight of this placement season was the participation from private equity and fund management firms. The results reinforce our recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM Kozhikode’s commitment towards pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement. My appreciation to the students and IIMK placement committee for their superlative performance.”

Private Equity and Fund Management firms: British International Investments, GEF Capital Partners, Piramal Alternative and The Rohatyn Group were among the ones that participated in the process. The placement season also provided international opportunities with the participation of Suzuki Japan and start-ups like I’m Beside You. Other major highlights include the participation of leading companies like Disney Hotstar, Mercedes-Benz and Sony Pictures Network India for multiple roles like Strategy, Product Management and Marketing.

Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Amazon, American Express, Asian Paints, Astrazeneca, Bain and Company, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, DE Shaw, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Everest Group, EY, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, JSW, JPMorgan Chase and Co, Mahindra, Nestle, Nomura, Pidilite, PwC, Reliance, RPG, Samsung, Standard Chartered, Synergy Consulting, TATA Play, TRG, Uber, Walmart, Wipro, Yes Bank were amongst the major recruiters.

ArcelorMittal, Bajaj Consumer Care, Barclays, Big Basket, BP Castrol, Coromandel International, Haleon, Jubilant FoodWorks, Justdial, MagicBricks, Media.Net, Newzera, PUMA, ReNew Power and Tata Consumer Products were among the 35 new recruiters who participated in the summer placements process this year.

This year, 18 per cent of the offers were made in the financial sector with an increase of 27 per cent in the average stipend. Marquee recruiters like British International Investments, GEF Partners, Piramal Alternatives, TRG have offered PE and VC roles, while firms like Deutsche Bank, D.E. Shaw, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan Chase and Company have offered Corporate and Investment Banking roles.

General Management and Operations contributed to 12 per cent of the total offers. Esteemed conglomerates like Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Capgemini, CK Birla Group, JSW, Mahindra, Reliance, and Tata Administrative Services have hired students for their coveted Management Leadership programmes. On the other hand, Operations giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Maersk and Uber have also extended offers in the operations domain.

Sales & Marketing witnessed 24 per cent offers made with an increase of 39 per cent in the average stipend from major recruiters. The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed to 13 per cent of the total offer from a combination of marquee recruiters and a few niche recruiters.

Professor Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson, IIM Kozhikode said, “I would like to thank our recruiters for their continued confidence in IIMK’s talent pool. I am grateful to the IIMK alumni, who have been a pillar of enduring support to the institute, particularly so in this pandemic-affected time.”