IIM Jammu Witnesses 31% Increase In Average Package During Final Placements This Year

IIM Jammu placement witnesses increase in the average package

IIM Jammu Placement 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has released its final placement reports for the fifth batch of the postgraduate programme in management (MBA 2020-22). A total 119 companies participated in the final placement process. The entire process was conducted virtually, the institute said.

The institute continued to create a strong presence in the industry as one of the fastest-growing IIMs.

A total of 217 MBA students appeared for the final placements. IIM Jammu saw new opportunities coming its way as the student’s secured roles in domains like product management, marketing, consulting, finance, and general management.

The highest CTC stood at Rs 32 lakh per annum, the top quartile CTC at Rs 29. 80 lakh per annum, while the average and median CTC stood at Rs 13.53 lakh per annum and 11.4 lakh per annum respectively. A total of 222 offers were received in comparison to 104 offers last year, IIM Jammu said.

Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “Better placements over the last year indicate an optimistic placement scenario despite fears about the new variant of virus omicron surfacing and posing to affect the business economy throughout the globe. From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages."

"Despite the considerable increase in the batch size from the previous year, we are proud to announce this year's placement season to be a resounding success. Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, IIM Jammu was able to adapt to the new normal and was able to conduct the entire process smoothly online,” he added.

Prof Jabir Ali, Chairperson, Placements said, “A jump was witnessed in the average and median package offered this year. The success of the placements season is driven by the trust of the recruiters in IIM Jammu”.