IIM Jammu, Times Pro Collaborate For Wider Access To Management, Technology Programmes

Image credit: Careers360 The agreement was signed in August in the presence of Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has joined hands with Times Pro with the objective to attain and strengthen its shared vision through the design, creation, distribution, and delivery of educational programmes in the domain of Management and Technology. The partnership aims to offer programmes in Management, Technology, and allied areas focused on helping working professionals upgrade their skills to meet the opportunities offered by a dynamic environment.

The agreement was signed by Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran (R), Chief Administrative Officer, and Anish Srikrishna, President and CEO Times Pro in August in the presence of Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu. The event was also graced by Professor Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, Dr Pankaj K Agarwal, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy, Dr Prateek Jain, Associate Professor, Dr Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson Executive MBA, Dr Jai Kamal, Assistant Professor, Nadeem Younus Zargar, AO, EE and C, IIM Jammu, Shri Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer, Dr Nagendra V Chowdary, Head, Academic Content, Ashwini Kumar Pawar, Chief Manager, Times PRO, Executive Education, at the Canal Road campus of IIM Jammu.

As part of the collaboration, the proposed list of programmes as part of the agreement will range from Project Management, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Leadership and Change Management, Senior Management, Senior Leadership, Business Management, Strategy Management, Data Science, Applied Finance, Fintech, Digital Transformation, Operations, and Supply Chain Management.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “It is a great opportunity for both IIM Jammu and Times Pro and the coming together is sure to bring together great synergies since IIM Jammu has always been on the forefront offering state of the art programmes ranging from dual degree programme offered by IIM Jammu and IIT Jammu, MBA (HA and HM) with AIIMS Jammu, IIT Jammu, and IIM Jammu. The collaboration with Times Pro will help budding executives, and managers of today build their repertoire to lead their organization into the future. The collaboration will lead to wider access to affordable education at your fingertips. It will enable them to successfully work towards accomplishing short and long-term targets, fulfilling business objectives, driving performance in the organization, and contributing to the progress of the nation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Anish Srikrishna, President & CEO, Times Pro, said “With this strategic partnership, Times Pro will now bring IIM Jammu’s world-class faculty and learning to the forefront by further growing our repertoire of renowned institutes. As you all are aware that it is imperative in constantly evolving business environments, organizations must plan by identifying potential managers within the talent pool. With the introduction of NEP 2020, education today is bound to evolve and pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education. The collaboration with IIM Jammu is sure to provide the professionals with specific insights, vital skills, and transformational abilities with decision-making skills for the execution of their work.”

Professor Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu said, “The knowledge imparted by our varied and experienced faculty would build the capabilities of the learners through a scientific approach to the programmes. The programmes offered as part of our collaboration will prepare executives to serve their organizations better and prepare them for higher roles in their careers. I look at this collaboration to equally contribute to both the organizations in their fast-paced growth and broadening the reach and making education easily accessible for all.”