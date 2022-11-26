IIM Jammu Successfully Conducts 'Healthcare Executive Management Development Programme' Valedictory Session

iim Jammu

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu in partnership with the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu and the Research Foundation of Hospital and Healthcare Administration (RFHHA) successfully organized a joint programme titled, 'Healthcare Executive Management Development Programme' (HxMDP). The valedictory session which was held today had the gracious presence of Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Professor (Dr) Shakti Gupta, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu.

The domains covered under this programme were human resources, strategic planning in hospitals, hospital services and operations, healthcare communication, healthcare technology, safety, quality and accreditation, healthcare ethics and law, materials and supply chain management, population, health and pandemics, hospital facilities planning and designing, Gen Next healthcare.

The HxMDP was a week-long residential programme from November 20 to November 27. The programme featured 25 participants from across the country and the list features top-of-the-league medical professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “The HxMDP offered the unique advantage of learning the basics of management and operations from IIM Jammu, medical aspects from AIIMS Jammu, and gaining subsequent knowledge, practical, hands-on sessions for effective management of hospitals and healthcare services. Now it is up to you, how you utilize the knowledge that you have imbibed from the experts during the week-long programme. The HxMDP was designed with a focus on essential skills and competencies relevant to senior healthcare professionals in administrative roles. This programme has successfully tried to fulfil the knowledge gap for those involved in healthcare administration by providing comprehensive learning in management concepts along with upgraded contemporary tools and techniques. I would also like to take this opportunity to compliment my friend, Professor (Dr) Shakti, Gupta, CEO and Director, AIIMS Jammu for doing such an amazing programme and sustaining it for 17 long years. This is indeed commendable. I would also like to assure you that all your feedback and observations provided in the open session will be incorporated and next time, we look forward to a bigger participation and welcoming you all to our new campus where the program will be held on a very grand scale.”

Col (Dr) Rakesh Verma, RFHHA added, “The 18th HxMDP has come to a close and I am sure it has sensitized and provided wide exposure to a range of topics to all the participants. I am sure all the participants will take meaningful lessons from the programme and try to implement them at their workplace”

The addresses were followed by the distribution of certificates to all the participants by Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Prof. (Dr.) Shakti Gupta, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu. The valedictory ceremony ended on a positive note with a promise to return on a grand scale and with a promise to create new milestones in the field of medical health.