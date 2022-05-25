  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Jammu, SDD Embark On Mentor-Mentee Relationship For Skill Revolution In Jammu-Kashmir

IIM Jammu, SDD Embark On Mentor-Mentee Relationship For Skill Revolution In Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Department signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, to embark on a journey of mentor-mentee relationship for skill revolution in the union territory.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 25, 2022 7:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Jammu Organises Leadership Development Programme For Members Of ICSI
IIM Jammu To Host Leadership Summit 3.0 On February 26, 27
IIM Jammu Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals
IIM Jammu Announces Its Online Summer School For Class 10 To 12 Students
Education Minister Inaugurates Happiness Centre At IIM Jammu
Education Minister Inaugurates IIM Jammu's Happiness Centre
IIM Jammu, SDD Embark On Mentor-Mentee Relationship For Skill Revolution In Jammu-Kashmir
IIM Jammu and SDD signed an MoU to embark on a journey of mentor-mentee relationship
Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Department on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, to embark on a journey of mentor-mentee relationship for skill revolution in the union territory. SDD Principal Secretary Asgar Hassan Samoon and Director IIM Jammu, Sahai inked the pact on behalf of their respective departments and institutions, an official spokesman said.

Mr Samoon said the government is committed to support the introduction of skill-based quality education in order to provide the community particularly youth with need-based, technical and professional education as part of the Skill Development Programme. He said skill development is the need of the hour and the MoU will be the defining element in J and K’s growth story. “Government alone cannot accomplish this task, but concerted efforts of government, private players, IIMs and IITs will collectively bring a skill revolution in J and K,” he said.

According to the memorandum, the IIM Jammu will handhold a selected set of Polytechnics and ITIs across J and K through mentor-mentee relationship. Management training programs would be conducted for a selected set of students from Polytechnics and ITIs that can potentially help them in better placements and understanding of the skill development ecosystem, the spokesman said. He said the memorandum will also include leadership development programs for the Principals of Polytechnics and ITIs, administrators working with Skill Development for quality leadership and improvement of work culture in the Departments, ITIs and Polytechnics.

To promote entrepreneurship and help them in creating a link between skill development and entrepreneurship, the spokesman said the IIM will help the SDD to facilitate setting up of business incubators in selected IITs and Polytechnics. Besides, the IIM will help ITIs and Polytechnics in developing competitive skills and increase industry interactions, he said. The spokesman said the IIM Jammu would help SDD in capacity building through 1-2 weeks of training courses for mentoring trainers and faculty in the ITI and Polytechnics and train them in developing industry reports, newsletters and competitive spirit to develop their institutes.

IIM Jammu would also offer consultancy services to the SDD and help in tracer studies, district skill development plans, implementation of government schemes, identify skill and training needs, the spokesman said. To provide students an early exposure to competitive ecosystems and upgrade their capacity to compete with top institutions of the country, he said the SDD would organize frequent visits of selected groups of students of ITIs and Polytechnics to the IIM Jammu campuses and facilitate their participation in leadership summits and competitions among others.

Also, IIM Jammu faculty will visit various ITIs and Polytechnics under SDD with necessary logistic and facilitation support from the department to motivate the administration of these institutes towards a positive change and encourage the staff, the spokesman said. He said the IIM Jammu will regularly share the information about skill development related programs started by IIM Jammu and its partner institutes with SDD so that its students and faculty can enroll and benefit from them.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jammu and Kahmir

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PU MET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download
PU MET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download
DSEU To Add 6 New Campuses, Increasing Seat Strength By 800
DSEU To Add 6 New Campuses, Increasing Seat Strength By 800
Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2022: Application For Scanned Copy, Revaluation, Retotalling Begins
Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2022: Application For Scanned Copy, Revaluation, Retotalling Begins
RBSE 8th, 5th Results Expected Soon; Know How To Check, Official Websites
RBSE 8th, 5th Results Expected Soon; Know How To Check, Official Websites
MET 2022 Preparation: Ace Manipal Entrance Test With This Knockout Programme
MET 2022 Preparation: Ace Manipal Entrance Test With This Knockout Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................