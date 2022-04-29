IIM Jammu Proposes To Open An Off-Campus At Ladakh

IIM Jammu director BS Sahay in meeting with MP Ladakh Jamyang Sirin Namgyal at his residence.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has proposed to open an off-campus at Ladakh. A delegation led by IIM Jammu Director BS Sahay met Lt Governor of Union Territory, Ladakh, RK Mathur, and Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh (Hill Council), Tashi Gayalson today, April 29, 2022, to discuss about the off-campus.

Speaking on the occasion, IIM Jammu Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, said, "We at IIM Jammu are interested to open an off-campus at Ladakh. IIM Jammu being an Institute of national importance can significantly contribute to providing counselling, training, and handholding support to the Ladakhi youth for setting up MSME units in the primary sector for income generation."

The delegation led by IIM Jammu director apprised the Lt Governor of their ongoing courses, newly introduced dual degree (BTech and MBA) with IIT Jammu and MBA in Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu along with the exemplary “Happiness Programme- Anandam” at the Jammu campus.

They also apprised the chairman, LAHDC Leh (Hill Council) of their proposal to start an Off-Campus of IIM Jammu in Ladakh to promote the growth and development of Ladakh by taking initiatives in the areas of Incubation and Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Skill Development, Executive Education, Advisory Services, etc.

RK Mathur, Lt Governor of UT of Ladakh appreciated the idea and said, "I appreciate IIM Jammu’s interest in having an off-campus at Ladakh and will in turn suggest a wholesome programme tailored to the needs of Ladakh and its youth that will enable new entrepreneurs to turn economic opportunities into real income."

Tashi Gyalson also welcomed the idea and said, "I express my concern over local students migrating to different cities outside Ladakh and studying in premiere professional institutes amid various challenges. I instead propose to have such institutes in the UT of Ladakh that would overcome such challenges and help youth to enhance professional and develop entrepreneurship skills. Having professional skill training institutes like IIM with programmes suitable to the local environment and economic activities would gradually help in building more opportunities for the youth."