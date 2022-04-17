IIM Jammu Organises Leadership Development Programme For Members Of ICSI

  • Home
The leadership development programme was conducted on April 14 and 15 at IIM Jammu where 28 members of ICSI participated

Image credit: PRO IIM Jammu
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu's Executive Education in collaboration with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised the leadership development programme for members of ICSI. The leadership development programme was conducted on April 14 and 15 at IIM Jammu where 28 members of ICSI participated.

The objective of this programme is to further equip the company secretaries to acquire the requisite knowledge of other functional areas to ensure their effectiveness in managerial roles. The broad areas focused under this programme were Leadership & Communication, Change and Crisis Management, IIM Jammu release mentioned.

Addressing the occasion, Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, "This is the first-ever leadership programme to be conducted at the IIM Jammu Srinagar Off-Campus. As you all know skills are an indispensable component, the programme will help the companies’ secretaries to develop their leadership and crisis management skills with an impetus to team building. It will also help them to embrace the transformational changes that technology and digitisation will bring.”

Meanwhile, CS Devendra V Deshpande, President, ICSI, “In a fast-changing world, company secretaries are increasingly assuming managerial responsibilities which demand enhanced understanding of other business functions including leadership & effective interpersonal and communication skills, skills in domains of marketing, strategy, change and crisis management and ability to analyse business eco-system, the leadership programme will help to address and enhance the existing skillsets of the company secretaries.”

The programme commenced with the inaugural welcome by the programme director Dr Baljeet Singh and the introduction of all the dignitaries by CA Rajat Jain.

