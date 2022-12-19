IIM Jammu To Open Transit Off-Campus In University Of Ladakh

  • Home
The collaboration between IIM Jammu and University of Ladakh will lead to outcomes in the interest of stakeholders and lead to sustainable growth and development for the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 19, 2022 8:07 am IST | Source: PTI

IIM Jammu will open a off-campus at University of Ladakh, signs agreement
Image credit: IIM Jammu Twitter
Jammu:

The Indian Institute of Management-Jammu on Sunday signed an agreement with the University of Ladakh in areas such as academic cooperation, faculty exchange and joint research. The agreement, a memorandum of understanding, was signed by IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay and Ladakh University Vice-Chancellor S K Mehta.

The IIM Jammu will open a transit off-campus at the university, an official spokesman said here. “Today is a historic day for IIM Jammu as the University of Ladakh has agreed to give space on its campus for the opening of the Transit Off-Campus in Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh,” Mr Sahay said.

He said both institutions have agreed to work in the areas of academic development, promotion of entrepreneurship, executive education, skill development, organising joint conferences, short-term education programmes, research, boot camps, and various other areas.

The collaboration between both institutes will lead to outcomes in the interest of stakeholders and lead to sustainable growth and development for the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

Mr Mehta said the collaboration with IIM Jammu will help the university to develop competence in many key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programs, long-range planning, development of entrepreneurship, better exposure for faculty, students, and institutional development.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

